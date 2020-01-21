Defense Minister Jeong Meets Top US Army Officials

Photo : YONHAP News

Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo met with U.S. Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy and U.S. Army Pacific commander Paul LaCamera in Seoul on Wednesday.The officials shared their assessment of the security situation on the Korean Peninsula and ways to boost cooperation between their countries' armies.Jeong stressed that policy coordination based on the alliance and an ironclad combined defense readiness are key to achieving denuclearization and permanent peace amid fluid security conditions.Jeong also called for the U.S. military’s continuous cooperation, noting that it has played a significant role in supporting Seoul and Washington’s diplomatic efforts to denuclearize the North.McCarthy and LaCamera underlined the importance of the South Korea-U.S. alliance and vowed continued support toward combined defense readiness. They also vowed closer communication and cooperation between the two countries’ armies.