Photo : YONHAP News

Russia has protested the reopening of Japan's Territory and Sovereignty Exhibition Hall, which promotes information on Japanese claims to various territories, including the Kuril Islands in the Russian Far East.Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday called in a Japanese diplomat in Moscow and protested that Japan's behavior goes against a bilateral summit agreement on fostering positive relations.The denunciation follows a similar protest last week by the South Korean Foreign Ministry.The South Korean ministry called on Japan to immediately close the exhibition hall, calling it a heightened Japanese provocation regarding Dokdo, South Korea's easternmost islets.