USFK Sends 60-Day Notice of Potential Furlough Amid Allies' Cost-Sharing Impasse

Photo : KBS

Anchor: In an apparent move to further pressure Seoul to pay more for U.S. troops on the Korean Peninsula, U.S. Forces Korea has begun notifying its South Korean workforce about a potential furlough. This comes after a prolonged impasse in the allies' cost-sharing talks.Choi You Sun reports.Report: U.S. Forces Korea(USFK) said on Wednesday that it has begun sending a 60-day notice of potential furloughs to its South Korean employees, citing the 2019 Special Measures Agreement(SMA) lapse and the continued absence of a subsequent deal.In a press release, USFK said the advance notice of the furlough that would start on April first comes in line with U.S. law, adding that provided its nearly nine-thousand South Korean workers with a six-month notice last October.The latest move comes as Seoul and Washington have yet to narrow differences in their defense cost-sharing negotiations. The renewal deadline passed on December 31, 2019, when the previous deal expired.Seoul argues that its share of the upkeep for stationing American troops on the Korean Peninsula should be set within the framework of the decades-old SMA, which covers wages for Korean employees and expenditures for military construction and logistical support.Washington reportedly is demanding a fivefold increase in Seoul's share from 870 million dollars last year to five billion dollars for this year. This includes expanding the scope of the deal to include costs related to the allies' joint military exercises, additional pay for U.S. troops and support for their families.Meanwhile, two U.S. senators sent a letter to both U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defense Secretary Mark Esper urging Washington to reconsider its demand for a sharp increase in burden sharing.In the letter dated Monday, Democrat Senator Bob Menendez and fellow Democrat Jack Reed, both ranking members of senate committees, expressed concerns over the increasing diplomatic and military risk on the peninsula due to the absence of a new deal.They said Washington's fixation on its notion of burden-sharing belies a "fundamental misunderstanding" of the value of the South Korea-U.S. alliance and the importance of a strategic position in the Indo-Pacific, warning it is "almost-guaranteed to fail."Stressing that the alliance is critical to deterring adversaries, providing stability to the region, and endowing American forces with leverage that enhances U.S. national security, the senators said achieving a fair and mutually-beneficial SMA is essential.Some Democrats on the House Armed Services Committee also expressed similar concerns during a hearing Tuesday, with Chairman Adam Smith saying the U.S. demand for a fivefold increase could potentially jeopardize relations with South Korea.Seoul and Washington are expected to hold the next round of SMA talks in Seoul in February.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.