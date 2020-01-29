28 Suspected Novel Coronavirus Infections in S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: South Korean disease control authorities say 28 people are being monitored for suspected coronavirus infection, but there have been no additional cases since the country's fourth patient was confirmed Monday. As the disease rapidly spreads in China, top diplomats from Seoul and Beijing discussed ways to fight the outbreak together, including the evacuation of Koreans from Wuhan, the epicenter of the crisis.Our Kim Bum-soo wraps up the latest.Report: Quarantine authorities say a total of 28 people in South Korea are suspected to have contracted the novel coronavirus that originated in China.The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(KCDC) on Wednesday updated the public of the situation, saying no additional infections have been reported since Monday when the country confirmed its fourth case of the coronavirus.The 28 with suspected symptoms are being tested at isolation facilities. Among 183 suspected cases so far, 155 have tested negative.A total of 387 people who were exposed to confirmed patients continue to be closely monitored.In China, the death toll from the outbreak tracing back to Wuhan rose to 132 as of Wednesday afternoon, with more than five-thousand-970 people infected with the respiratory disease.The number of confirmed cases of the new coronavirus has now surpassed that of the 2003 SARS outbreak, during which five-thousand-300 people were infected and 336 died in China.[Sound bite: World Health Organization spokesperson Christian Lindmeier (English)]"The global risk assessment is high. The regional level is high and for China, it's very high."However, World Health Organization spokesperson Christian Lindmeier said Tuesday that the global risk level of the new virus hadn't reached a "very high" assessment globally.[Sound bite: World Health Organization spokesperson Christian Lindmeier (English)]"The incubation period you're referring to as anything, can be anything between one and 14 days. That's what the experience so far shows and yes, that means people can transmit the virus within this time. On the other we don't yet know fully how heavily symptomatic someone has to be. So we know that the people can be very, have very light symptoms, just a bit of a cough and headache, let's say. It can be having fever as well, of course, or it could be heavy with respiratory problems, up to a full lung infection. So all the range."South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and her Chinese counterpart Wang Yi had telephone talks Tuesday evening to discuss ways to protect Korean nationals in China against the outbreak.South Korea is planning to send four chartered flights to Wuhan from Thursday to Friday to bring home some 700 South Koreans. Kang also pledged Seoul's active cooperation and provision of relief supplies to help China combat the virus.Expressing gratitude for Seoul's support, Wang said that Beijing will closely cooperate in the protection of South Koreans in China, as well as maintain close communication and cooperation with the South Korean government in dealing with the virus.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.