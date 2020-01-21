Seoul National University Suspends Fmr. Minister's Professor Duty

Photo : YONHAP News

Former Justice Minister Cho Kuk, who was indicted for his alleged role in a bribery case, has been suspended from duty as a professor at Seoul National University(SNU).The university announced on Wednesday that it decided to relieve Cho of duty based on the judgment that it would be difficult for him to conduct his work normally.The school said the suspension is an administrative action different from punishment, such as dismissal.After stepping down as justice minister amid corruption allegations involving his family, Cho resumed his job as a professor at SNU law school last October.Following the university's decision, Cho wrote on his social media account that although the suspension based only on the indictment is "unfair," he would accept it.Earlier this month, the former senior presidential secretary for civil affairs was indicted over his alleged role in ending a bribery inspection involving former Busan Vice Mayor Yoo Jae-soo.