Prosecutors Indict 13 Ruling Camp Figures in Election-Meddling Probe

Write: 2020-01-29 15:56:19Update: 2020-01-29 16:46:32

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors have indicted more than a dozen figures from the ruling Democratic Party as part of a probe into the presidential office's alleged meddling in the 2018 Ulsan mayoral election.

The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office on Wednesday indicted 13 people, including Ulsan Mayor Song Cheol-ho, Ulsan Vice Mayor Song Byeong-gi, Baek Won-woo, former presidential secretary for civil affairs, and Park Hyeong-chul, former presidential secretary for anti-corruption.

Prosecutors suspect the top office helped Song, a confidant of President Moon Jae-in, draw up and implement his pledges ahead of the general elections in June 2018. They also believe it ordered police to investigate corruption accusations surrounding then Ulsan Mayor Kim Gi-hyeon, a conservative.

In relation to the probe, prosecutors plan to summon former Presidential Chief of Staff Im Jong-seok on Thursday.
