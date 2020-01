Photo : YONHAP News

South Koreans flying in from Wuhan, China will be put in isolation in two Chungcheong provincial areas for the time being to be tested for the coronavirus.The central disaster relief headquarters led by Health Minister Park Neung-hoo on Wednesday held a third meeting with related government ministries and decided on a temporary quarantine for those being brought from Wuhan.They will be accommodated in two government facilities, one in Asan City, South Chungcheong and the other in Jincheon County in North Chungcheong.The South Korean government said on Tuesday that it will send four chartered planes to Wuhan on Thursday and Friday to bring back its citizens stranded in the sealed-off Chinese city amid the fast spread of the virus.Around 700 South Koreans were said to be hoping to board the planes.