'S. Koreans without Symptoms to Be Airlifted from Wuhan'

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government says those exhibiting suspicious symptoms will not be entitled to a planned airlifting of its citizens from Wuhan, the Chinese epicenter of a novel coronavirus.The central disaster relief headquarters led by Health Minister Park Neung-hoo announced the decision on Wednesday following a meeting of related government agencies on Seoul’s efforts to prevent the spread of the respiratory illness.Earlier in the day, Minister Park said those with suspicious symptoms would also be allowed to board the government's chartered planes to Wuhan this week, contradicting an earlier announcement by the Foreign Ministry that only those without symptoms would be evacuated from the sealed-off Chinese city.The headquarters said around 720 South Koreans in Wuhan expressed their wish to return to South Korea and none of them have been confirmed yet to be infected with the disease.It also said medical experts will be on the chartered planes to conduct preliminary checkups on their prospective passengers.