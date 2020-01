Photo : YONHAP News

Some South Korean ferries with routes to and from China will stop passenger services as part of enhanced efforts to contain the outbreak of a novel coronavirus.According to the Incheon Port Authority and related local industries, three cruise operators specialized on the Incheon-China route will suspend passenger services from Wednesday for the time being.However, the transportation of containers by the operators will still continue.An official at one of the companies said the measure was taken to help combat the respiratory disease, adding that they will wait until next Tuesday to decide whether or not to resume passenger services.