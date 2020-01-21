2 Fmr. Presidential Officials Indicted in Ex-Busan Vice Mayor Case

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors have indicted two former presidential officials over their alleged roles in ending a bribery inspection involving former Busan Vice Mayor Yoo Jae-soo.The Seoul Eastern District Prosecutors’ Office said Baek Won-woo, former presidential secretary for civil affairs, and Park Hyeong-chul, former presidential secretary for anti-corruption, were indicted without arrest on Wednesday on charges of power abuse and obstructing the exercise of one's rights.They will stand trial together with former Justice Minister Cho Kuk at the Seoul Central District Court.Cho is also suspected of playing a role in ending the investigation into Yoo when he was serving as presidential secretary for civil affairs and was indicted on the same charges earlier this month.Earlier in the day, Baek and Park were also indicted as part of another probe into the top office's alleged meddling in the 2018 Ulsan mayoral election.