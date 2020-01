Photo : YONHAP News

A three-point-two magnitude earthquake struck the southeastern city of Sangju, some 270 kilometers from Seoul, on Thursday.The Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) said that the quake occurred at 12:52 a.m. at a location 20 kilometers north of the city in North Gyeongsang Province.The KMA said the depth of the epicenter was 21 kilometers.It added that areas in North Gyeongsang and North Chungcheong provinces close to the city could have felt a minor tremor from the quake.Fire authorities in the regions reportedly received about 50 calls from people who felt the tremor and asked about the quake.