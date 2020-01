Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean firms' business sentiment slightly worsened in January from a month earlier.According to the Bank of Korea on Thursday, the business survey index(BSI) for all industries came to 75 for the month, down one point from the previous month.A reading below 100 means pessimists outnumber optimists.The index for manufacturers marked 76, up two points from a month earlier, while the BSI for non-manufacturers slipped five points to 73.The index for all industries for February came to 77, up from 73 for January projections.However, the outbreak of a new coronavirus was not reflected as the survey was conducted between January 13 and 20.