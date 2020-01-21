Ex-Pres. Chief of Staff Im Appears for Questioning in Election-Meddling Probe

Photo : YONHAP News

Former Presidential Chief of Staff Im Jong-seok appeared for questioning in the prosecution’s probe into the top office's alleged meddling in the 2018 Ulsan mayoral election.Arriving at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office as a suspect in the case on Thursday morning, Im complained that the investigation is politically motivated, saying he is certain that the prosecution's investigation was planned with a clear objective.Prosecutors are expected to grill Im regarding allegations that he forced a ruling Democratic Party(DP) official to give up his bid in the Ulsan race so that current mayor Song Cheol-ho would be nominated as the DP candidate.On Wednesday, prosecutors indicted more than a dozen figures from the ruling camp, including Song, Ulsan Vice Mayor Song Byeong-gi, former presidential secretary for civil affairs Baek Won-woo and former presidential secretary for anti-corruption Park Hyeong-chul.Prosecutors suspect the top office helped Song, a confidant of President Moon Jae-in, draw up and implement his pledges ahead of the general elections in June 2018.They also believe it ordered police to investigate corruption accusations surrounding then-Ulsan Mayor Kim Gi-hyeon, a conservative.