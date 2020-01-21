Coronavirus Emergency Guidelines

Photo : YONHAP News

KBS World Radio strives to promptly update our listeners on safety procedures during an emergency situation. The following are recommended guidelines to follow to avoid the coronavirus.Common symptoms for the coronavirus include coughing, sneezing, runny nose, sore throat, fever and headache. They range from mild to moderate, though can become severe in some cases.Common basic hygiene practices are the best way to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Wash your hands often with soap under running water for at least 30 seconds. Cover your mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing with a sleeve rather than your hand. Avoid coming into contact with anyone who appears sick and be sure to sanitize surfaces and objects frequently, especially those in public areas.The elderly, children and those who have weakened immune systems or suffer from chronic illnesses should consider getting a flu shot.If you feel that you have contracted the virus, please call one-three-three-nine to speak with a health official before going to a hospital. If you need foreign language assistance, you can call one-two-zero and a translator will help you. Dial the regional code first for a particular area's call center.Please visit our website at world-dot-kbs-dot-co-dot-kr for up to date information and procedures.