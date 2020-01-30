Moon Vows Utmost Efforts to Ease Concerns Over Bringing Home S. Koreans from Wuhan

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in vowed his utmost efforts to ease concerns raised by residents of two areas in the central Chungcheong region where some 700 South Koreans will be taken for quarantine.At a meeting with officials on the spread of the new coronavirus on Thursday, Moon said it is the government's duty to protect the lives and safety of its citizens wherever they are. He added that the latest move is also aimed at preventing the virus' spread within local communities.The 700 South Koreans are being flown in from Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the current coronavirus outbreak.Stressing that none of the group are confirmed or suspected patients, the president said they will board the flights only if they don't have pneumonia-like symptoms.Moon then urged officials to be prepared for all situations and to promptly take all possible preventive measures to the point of being considered excessive, to protect the safety of the South Korean people.The president also emphasized the need to stand up against excessive anxiety and fear surrounding the novel virus. He called for the government's transparency and promptness in informing the public about the disease and taking a stringent response against "fake news."