Ex-Chief of Staff Questioned on Election Meddling Allegations

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Former Presidential Chief of Staff Im Jong-seok has appeared for questioning before prosecutors over allegations the top office meddled in a mayoral election in Ulsan. Im is criticizing the investigation as politically motivated.Our Bae Joo-yon has more.Report: Former Presidential Chief of Staff Im Jong-seok appeared at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office on Thursday morning for questioning in a high-profile investigation into the presidential office.[Sound bite: Former Presidential Chief of Staff Im Jong-seok (Korean)]“Will the prosecution be able to prove that I interfered in the Ulsan elections? If not, will someone issue an apology and take responsibility?”Im is suspected of meddling in the 2018 Ulsan mayoral race by forcing Lim Dong-ho, a former Supreme Council member of the ruling Democratic Party(DP), to give up his bid so that current Mayor Song Cheol-ho could run instead.In return for abandoning the election bid, the former chief of staff allegedly offered Lim a high-ranking position.Ahead of entering the prosecutors’ office, Im strongly condemned the investigation.[Sound bite: Former Presidential Chief of Staff Im Jong-seok (Korean)]“This case was forwarded last November on orders from the prosecutor general after having been left alone for a year and eight months in Ulsan. I believe this probe was planned with a clear objective.”Im stressed that the prosecution won’t be able to make something out of nothing.Im, however, stayed mum on reporters’ questions about the allegations that he faces, simply saying he will speak if deemed necessary after the questioning. This marks the first time that he has appeared before prosecutors in this investigation.A decision on whether Im will face legal action and to what extent is expected to be reached after the April 15th general elections.Im’s questioning comes a day after prosecutors indicted without physical detention 13 figures as part of their probe. Such figures include Ulsan Mayor Song, Ulsan Vice Mayor Song Byeong-gi, former presidential secretary for civil affairs Baek Won-woo and former presidential secretary for anti-corruption Park Hyeong-chul.Bae Joo-yon, KBS World Radio News.