Two Koreas to Temporarily Shut Down Liaison Office Amid Concerns Over New Coronavirus

Photo : YONHAP News

The two Koreas agreed to temporarily shut down their joint liaison office in the North's border town of Gaeseong amid concerns over the spread of the new coronavirus.The Unification Ministry said on Thursday that the two sides held a meeting at the office earlier in the day, where they decided to set up new telephone and fax lines to continue communication until the threat posed by the virus is "completely eased."A total of 58 South Koreans consisting of 17 government officials and 41 support staff currently at the office will be brought back to the South as soon as possible.This is the first time the two Koreas decided to suspend operations at the liaison office due to an infectious disease, after Pyongyang made the request.A ministry official said the North has been beefing up quarantine efforts after declaring the launch of a national emergency system. The latest decision was made following inter-Korean consultations.Since news of the new strain of virus broke in China, the North has reportedly shut down its borders with the neighboring country, through which most foreigners enter the reclusive state. It has also heightened inspections at borders, ports and airports.North Korea has yet to report any confirmed infections.