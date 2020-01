Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government is in talks with China to send one chartered plane on Thursday to evacuate South Koreans from Hubei Province, including the city of Wuhan.The central disaster relief headquarters led by the Health Ministry said Seoul plans to send the plane within the day.Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha said China notified Seoul late Wednesday that it would approve operation of one plane, adding it will likely approve others in order of request. Other countries such as the United States and Japan have also appealed for such flights.Seoul had previously planned to send two planes on Thursday and two on Friday.South Korea will also look into sending humanitarian aid to China worth five million dollars, following China's request for support in its quarantine and recovery efforts.