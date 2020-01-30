Moon Vows Utmost Efforts to Ease Regional Concern Over Evacuating S. Koreans from Wuhan

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: President Moon Jae-in attempted to ease rising regional concerns over the safety of placing hundreds of South Koreans residing in China's coronavirus-stricken region in quarantine in the central Chungcheong provinces. The president stressed the need to ease excessive anxiety over the virus, calling for transparency and a stern response against "fake news."Choi You Sun has the details.Report: President Moon Jae-in on Thursday vowed his utmost efforts to ease concerns raised by residents of two areas in the central Chungcheong region where some 700 South Koreans will be taken for quarantine.At a meeting with officials on the new coronavirus, Moon said it is the government's duty to protect the lives and safety of its citizens wherever they are. He added that the latest move is also aimed at preventing the virus' spread within local communities.[Sound bite: President Moon Jae-in (Korean)]"There can't be compromise when it comes to public safety. We have to be prepared for all situations and take all necessary measures. Proactive preventive measures are more effective when promptly enforced and they should be stringent to reach a level that would be considered excessive. We have to maximize the central and regional governments' response capabilities to prevent secondary infections."The 700 South Koreans the government is working on evacuating are being flown in from the central Chinese province of Hubei, including the city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the current coronavirus outbreak.The president stressed that none of the group are confirmed or suspected patients.[Sound bite: President Moon Jae-in (Korean)]"It is trust and cooperation, not fear and hate, that will help protect the nation from the new coronavirus. Our quarantine capabilities are considered one of the world's best. We have experience from past cases. The government is also doing its best. I'm certain we can overcome the virus if the public and the local communities cooperate."The president also emphasized the need to stand up against excessive anxiety and fear surrounding the virus, calling for transparency and promptness in informing the public about the disease and a stringent response against "fake news."[Sound bite: President Moon Jae-in (Korean)]"It is not just the virus we have to stand up against. We also have to firmly respond to excessive anxiety and fear. I urge officials to be transparent and prompt and consider the public's perspective in giving detailed information about the virus. I, especially, call for a stern response to fake news. No matter how outstanding the quarantine system is, it can not operate under mistrust."Moon also checked up on the potentially negative effects the virus could have on the domestic economy and businesses operating in China, urging officials to come up with comprehensive measures to minimize the impact.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.