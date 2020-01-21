Menu Content

Domestic

Data: S. Korea's Popoulation Declines for First Time in November

Write: 2020-01-30 15:39:40Update: 2020-01-30 15:42:26

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's population declined for the first time since the government began related tallies in 1983.

Statistics Korea said on Thursday that a total of 23-thousand-819 babies were born in the country last November, down five-point-nine percent from a year earlier.

The crude birth rate, or the number of live births among a population of one-thousand, was five-point-six, the lowest-ever recorded for November.

The number of newborns has been declining on-year for 44 consecutive months since April 2016.

The number of newborns in the January to November period last year totaled 281-thousand-784, down seven-point-three percent from the same period in 2018. The total number of newborns in 2019 is expected to narrowly surpass 300-thousand.

The number of deaths in November, meanwhile, totaled a record-high of 25-thousand-520, up two percent from the same month in 2018.

An official from the state agency said the annual population may also start to decline for the first time in 2020.
