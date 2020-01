Photo : YONHAP News

The Supreme Court has remanded a lower court ruling that found former Presidential Chief of Staff Kim Ki-choon and former Culture Minister Cho Yoon-sun guilty of abuse of powerOn Thursday, the top court sent the case back to the Seoul High Court for retrial on the abuse of power charges. Kim and Cho were previously convicted for drawing up a blacklist of artists critical of impeached former President Park Geun-hye.The Supreme Court said that it's difficult to consider the facts put forth by the prosecution as being accordant with such charges.Kim and Cho were accused of excluding artists critical of the Park government from state support for projects organized by the Arts Council Korea, the Korean Film Council and the Publication Industry Promotion Agency.