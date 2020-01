Photo : YONHAP News

Quarantine authorities say no additional cases have been reported in South Korea of the novel coronavirus that originated in China.Authorities said the number of confirmed cases remained at four for the third day on Thursday and 41 are being tested at isolation facilities. Among the 240 suspected cases so far, 199 have tested negative.The four confirmed patients are under treatment in isolation at state-designated hospitals.A total of 387 people who were exposed to confirmed patients continue to be closely monitored.