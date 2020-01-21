Residents of Jincheon Continue to Protest Against Planned Quarantine of S. Koreans from China

Photo : YONHAP News

Residents of Jincheon County in central North Chungcheong Province continue to protest the quarantine of hundreds of South Koreans flying in on chartered planes from China's central city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the latest coronavirus outbreak.Late Wednesday, local police sealed off the Jincheon regional office building of the National Human Resources Development Institute, after some 300 residents there became violent against Vice Health Minister Kim Gang-lip.Kim visited the institute at around 9:00 p.m. to explain the government's quarantine plans and seek residents' understanding.The residents began attacking the vice minister, demanding the reason behind changing the quarantine location from Cheonan, South Chungcheong Province.Despite police intervention, the residents continued their protest overnight, saying they will not stop until the government calls off its plans.Health authorities plan to place some 700 South Koreans in quarantine at the Jincheon office and the Police Human Resources Development Institute in Asan, South Chungcheong Province.