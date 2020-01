Photo : YONHAP News

Hundreds of South Korean nationals in the central Chinese city of Wuhan will fly home Friday morning.An official said that a government-chartered flight will evacuate the first batch of 359 Korean citizens from the city at the epicenter of the novel coronavirus outbreak.The plane is expected to arrive at around four a.m. Friday. An estimated 700 South Koreans are in or around Wuhan.Upon arrival, the South Korean evacuees will be transported to two state-run quarantine facilities, where they will stay in isolation for two weeks to ensure they are free of the virus.The official hinted, however, that the evacuation schedule could change, noting that the Chinese government would approve the outbound flight from the locked-down city only about an hour before the scheduled take-off.