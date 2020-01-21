Menu Content

KMA: Airlines Should Consider Restricting Flights from China

Write: 2020-01-30 16:47:52Update: 2020-01-30 18:01:47

Photo : YONHAP News

The Korean Medical Association has urged national airlines to restrict or suspend flights to and from China in an effort to block the spread of the novel coronavirus.

In a statement Thursday, the KMA said that active measures such as stopping or limiting flights coming in from China must be considered for the sake of effective quarantine efforts.

It called on domestic airlines to adjust the number of flights in accordance with the number of confirmed cases and the areas in China that are more at risk.

The association also said there is no real threat of the virus spreading from the facility where South Koreans flown in from Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the outbreak, will be staying in isolation.

It also asked for government support in securing quarantine supplies including face masks and hand sanitizers, which have low stocks at some medical sites.
