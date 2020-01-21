Lawmakers Criticize Gov't Decision on Quarantine Facility Location

Photo : YONHAP News

Lawmakers have criticized the government response to the coronavirus outbreak including the lack of prior consultation in deciding the quarantine location for South Koreans who will be flown in from Wuhan, China.The National Assembly Health and Welfare Committee held a plenary meeting on Thursday where a ruling party lawmaker regretted the government's unilateral decision that was made without consulting local authorities in advance.Representative Oh Jae-sae also pointed out that the two locations in Chungcheong Province where the people from Wuhan will be housed don't have hospital facilities nearby.He added that it was necessary for the government to persuade the locals to go along with the decision.Main opposition Liberty Korea Party lawmaker Kim Seung-hee also questioned the government's decision and cited complaints filed by local residents who said that schools and elderly citizens are concentrated in the area of Jincheon, North Chungcheong Province where the quarantine facility will be located.