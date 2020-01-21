Pres. Official: Public will Judge Nature of Indictments in Election Meddling Probe

Photo : KBS News

A presidential office official said on Thursday that the public will have an opportunity to make a judgement about the nature of the indictments that came Wednesday as part of an election meddling probe.On Wednesday, prosecutors indicted Ulsan Mayor Song Cheol-ho and former presidential secretary for civil affairs Baek Won-woo on charges of violating election law.Speaking to reporters, the official was first cautious on commenting whether it was appropriate for the presidential office to remark on an ongoing investigation.However, observers say that amid escalating tensions between the top office and the prosecution, the presidential office appears to have indirectly expressed discontent over the indictments.Prosecutors have referred 13 individuals for trial including the current Ulsan mayor, several former presidential aides, a former Ulsan police chief and the ex-vice mayor of Ulsan.