Gov't Moves to Prevent Hoarding of Anti-Virus Products

Photo : YONHAP News

With the domestic sales of anti-virus products skyrocketing driven by the fear over the spread of the novel coronavirus outbreak, the South Korean government has decided to take decisive action against hoarding and other market disruption activities.The decision was made on Thursday during a meeting presided over by First Vice Minister of Economy and Finance Kim Yong-beom that was arranged to check on the epidemic’s impact on health-related goods such as masks and sanitizers.By early next month, the government will enact public notices banning hoarding by producers and retailers along with a list of businesses and products subject to the ban.Those who violate the ban will be punished by up to two years in prison and face 50 million won in fines.Inspectors and officials from related government agencies also plan to carry out field inspections at major production and distribution sites from Friday.