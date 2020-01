Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s K-pop group Super Junior has topped Japan’s Oricon music chart with their new album.The boy band's management agency, Label SJ, said on Thursday that the group’s Japanese-language mini album “I Think You” was ranked first on Oricon’s Daily Album Chart.Launched on Tuesday, the album features five songs, including a Japanese version of “I Think I,” which was released previously in South Korea last October as part of their ninth regular album “Time Slip.” The four other songs include “Fly to the Moon” and “Spotlight.”Super Junior also topped iTunes album charts in 26 regions across the world with a repackage album of “Time Slip” called “Timeless.” From next month, they plan to hold concerts in Japan, including in Osaka, Fukuoka and Saitama.