S. Korea Confirms 5th, 6th Cases of New China Coronavirus

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has confirmed two more cases of a novel coronavirus sweeping China and elsewhere.The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(KCDC) confirmed the fifth and sixth cases of the new coronavirus on Thursday, including a 32-year-old South Korean man.The man returned last Friday from a business trip to Wuhan, the Chinese city at the epicenter of the outbreak, and had been monitored since then. He tested positive for the virus on Thursday and has been put in isolation at Seoul Medical Center in northeastern Seoul.The sixth patient is a 56-year-old South Korean, also male, who was found to have come in contact with the country’s third patient. Since testing positive for the illness while being monitored, he has been quarantined at Seoul National University Hospital.The third patient, a 55-year-old South Korean man, returned from Wuhan on Monday last week. Having shown no suspicious symptoms at the time, he was quarantined five days later and tested positive for the virus the next day.He visited multiple restaurants and cafes in Seoul and Ilsan, Gyeonggi Province after his return from China and the health authorities have been conducting epidemiologic surveys in those places to track more possible patients.All four previously confirmed cases have been treated at state-designated medical facilities across the country. The first three patients are reportedly improving while the fourth patient, while being monitored for pneumonia-like symptoms, is in a stable condition.