Rival Parties Lock Horns over Indictment of Ruling Bloc Figures

Photo : YONHAP News

Rival parties have clashed over the prosecution’s decision to indict several ruling bloc figures in connection with the presidential office’s alleged meddling in the 2018 Ulsan mayor election.Ruling Democratic Party(DP) spokesperson Lee Hae-sik on Thursday issued a statement criticizing Wednesday’s indictments of 13 individuals, including incumbent Ulsan Mayor Song Cheol-ho, a former Ulsan police chief and two former presidential officials.Lee said that the indictments are reminiscent of trumped-up crimes South Korea’s former military regimes of the 1980s used to suppress political dissidents.Calling state prosecutors currently led by Prosecutor-General Yoon Seok-youl a “political prosecution,” the spokesperson said such politically charged moves by the prosecution have become all too familiar and are no longer surprising.The DP also criticized the prosecution’s questioning of former Presidential Chief of Staff Im Jong-seok regarding the same case, saying the prosecution’s suspicions are far-fetched.The main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP), on the other hand, defended the prosecution, claiming the Moon Jae-in administration’s corruption has mostly been revealed.LKP Chairman Hwang Kyo-ahn said Moon needs to explain the related cases and should apologize to the public for the ruling bloc’s alleged wrongdoings.LKP floor leader Shim Jae-chul argued that the Ulsan mayoral election was the outcome of the top office’s schemes and intervention and that it could merit the impeachment of the president.