367 S. Koreans Return from Wuhan on Chartered Plane

Photo : YONHAP News

A South Korean flight has returned home carrying 367 South Koreans from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of a new coronavirus that is rapidly spreading around the world.A Foreign Ministry official in Seoul said that the chartered Korean Air flight arrived at Seoul's Gimpo airport at around 8 a.m. Friday.The flight departed Wuhan Tianhe International Airport at around 6 a.m. Friday.A Seoul official said that the departure was delayed because both Chinese and South Korean authorities conducted thorough quarantine checks on the passengers.Members of a South Korean government response team and Korean Air crew members also returned on the same flight.The South Korean evacuees will be transported to two state-run facilities, where they will stay in isolation for two weeks to ensure they are free of the virus.