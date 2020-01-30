S. Korean Envoy Meets EU Officials on Korean Peninsula Issues

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's top nuclear envoy has visited European Union headquarters in Belgium and discussed Korean Peninsula issues with officials there.The South Korean Embassy in Belgium said that Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Lee Do-hoon attended a meeting of the EU Political and Security Committee comprising 28 EU member states on Thursday.The embassy said that in the meeting Lee explained the Seoul government's policy to achieve denuclearization and a lasting peace on the peninsula and asked for the EU's support in the efforts.EU members reportedly reaffirmed their support of the policy, stressing that it is important to achieve the goal of denuclearization and that it's time for North Korea to return to dialogue.Lee also met with Helga Schmid, the secretary general of the European External Action Service to exchange opinions on the North's recent movements and the outlook of future talks on the North's denuclearization.The nuclear envoy wrapped up his visit to Brussels on Thursday and headed to Berlin for talks with German officials.