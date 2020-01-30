S. Korea's Industrial Output Up 1.4% in December

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea saw increases in all three key industrial indexes for the second consecutive month in December: output, consumption and investment.According to Statistics Korea on Friday, the country's overall industrial output gained one-point-four percent last month from a month earlier. This figure is seasonally adjusted, and does not include agriculture, forestry or fishery activities.The production in the mining and manufacturing industries increased three-point-five percent from a month earlier, while the output in the service sector inched down one tenth of a percent on-month.Retail sales, a key indicator of consumption levels, rose point-three percent in December from the month before and facility investment jumped ten-point-nine percent.However, industrial output growth marked the slowest gain last year since 2000 when the agency began compiling related data.Production rose point-four percent in 2019 from the previous year due to a fall in the mining and manufacturing sector.Facility investment also fell by the widest margin in ten years last year.