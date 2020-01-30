Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Economy

S. Korea's Industrial Output Up 1.4% in December

Write: 2020-01-31 08:52:48Update: 2020-01-31 11:39:13

S. Korea's Industrial Output Up 1.4% in December

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea saw increases in all three key industrial indexes for the second consecutive month in December: output, consumption and investment. 

According to Statistics Korea on Friday, the country's overall industrial output gained one-point-four percent last month from a month earlier. This figure is seasonally adjusted, and does not include agriculture, forestry or fishery activities. 

The production in the mining and manufacturing industries increased three-point-five percent from a month earlier, while the output in the service sector inched down one tenth of a percent on-month.

Retail sales, a key indicator of consumption levels, rose point-three percent in December from the month before and facility investment jumped ten-point-nine percent.

However, industrial output growth marked the slowest gain last year since 2000 when the agency began compiling related data. 

Production rose point-four percent in 2019 from the previous year due to a fall in the mining and manufacturing sector. 

Facility investment also fell by the widest margin in ten years last year.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >