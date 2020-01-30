Menu Content

Ex-Chief of Staff Returns from Questioning on Election Meddling Allegations

Write: 2020-01-31 09:24:32Update: 2020-01-31 10:27:14

Photo : YONHAP News

Former Presidential Chief of Staff Im Jong-seok returned home on Friday after being questioned for over eleven hours over allegations that the top office meddled in a mayoral election in Ulsan in 2018.

Im was summoned for questioning at 10 a.m. Friday at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office as a suspect in the high-profile election-meddling scandal. 

After finishing the questioning at around 9:30 p.m., Im told reporters that he faithfully gave answers to all the questions and that it was mostly a process to check things already reported by the media.

Im, who served as President Moon Jae-in's chief of staff from 2017 to 2019, is suspected of having pressed a ruling party official to give up his bid for the Ulsan mayoral race so that Song Cheol-ho, a longtime friend of President Moon, could run as the sole Democratic Party candidate.

Im reportedly denied most of the allegations in the questioning.
