Photo : YONHAP News

The death toll from the outbreak of a new coronavirus in China surpassed 200 as of Thursday night.According to China's National Health Commission(NHC), the total number of confirmed infections across the country rose to nine-thousand-692, with 213 deaths as of 12 a.m. Friday.The figures represent an increase of 43 deaths and one-thousand-982 cases from the previous day. That's the largest daily death toll since the NHC began to release related data last Monday.Of the new deaths, 42 were reported in Hubei Province, where the epicenter of the outbreak, Wuhan, is located. The number of confirmed cases in the province also soared by one-thousand-220 in a day.