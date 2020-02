Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has reported its seventh confirmed case of the novel coronavirus.The central disaster relief headquarters led by the Health Ministry confirmed the latest case on Friday morning.The patient is a 28-year-old South Korean man who returned home via Incheon International Airport last Thursday after visiting the Chinese cities of Wuhan, the epicenter of the virus, and Qingdao.He reported himself to a public health center on Wednesday after showing symptoms of coughing and fever. He was confirmed on Thursday evening to have contracted the virus.He is now in isolation at a hospital in Seoul.