N. Korea Notifies S. Korea of Decision to Suspend Removal of Mt. Geumgang Facilities

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has informed South Korea of its decision to temporarily suspend its removal of South Korean-built facilities at the Mount Geumgang resort to focus on quarantine efforts amid concerns over the spread of the new coronavirus.The Unification Ministry said on Friday that Pyongyang notified Seoul late Thursday. The North used a telephone line the two Koreas set up earlier in the day after shutting down their joint liaison office in Gaeseong until the threat from the virus is "completely eased."Since North Korean leader Kim Jong-un ordered the South Korean facilities torn down last October, Pyongyang has been demanding Seoul remove them by February 2020. They were originally built as part of a now suspended joint tourism project.Seoul, which wants the two sides to discuss the matter face-to-face, has not responded to Pyongyang's calls.