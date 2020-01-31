18 S. Koreans from Wuhan to be Quarantined for Cornonavirus-like Symptoms

Photo : YONHAP News

Eighteen out of 368 South Koreans who were evacuated from the Chinese city of Wuhan on a chartered plane on Friday showed symptoms that could be related to the new coronavirus.The central disaster relief headquarters led by the Health Ministry said 12 of the suspected patients showed symptoms before boarding the flight, while the other six displayed symptoms after landing at Gimpo International Airport.Among them, 14 will receive medical treatment in quarantine at the National Medical Center and four at Chung-Ang University Hospital.The government said 200 of the citizens who arrived earlier in the day will be placed in isolation at the Police Human Resources Development Institute in Asan and 150 at the Jincheon office of the National Human Resources Development Institute.Seoul is in talks with Beijing to evacuate the remaining South Koreans in China's virus-stricken city and its surrounding areas.