Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun says he will set up a committee to prepare for the establishment of an investigative body to probe corruption by high-ranking government officials.Chung made the remarks on Friday in Seoul during a briefing on follow-up measures for revamping powerful agencies.Chung said the preparatory committee will provide support toward various efforts related to launching the anti-corruption investigative body in July.The prime minister added that he will set up a committee to pursue follow-up measures to adjust investigative powers between the prosecution and the police. He also vowed active efforts toward the passage of a bill on police reform aimed at keeping in check any possible expansion in police power.