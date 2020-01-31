18 S. Koreans Evacuated from Wuhan Sent to Hospitals for Coronavirus-Like Symptoms

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Hundreds of South Koreans evacuated from the virus-stricken Chinese city of Wuhan have been brought home on a chartered plane. Eighteen of them are now at state-designated hospitals with suspected symptoms of the new coronavirus. The rest have been placed under 14-day quarantine at two government facilities.Choi You Sun reports.Report: Eighteen out of 368 South Koreans who arrived from Wuhan, China on a chartered plane on Friday showed symptoms that could be related to the new strain of coronavirus.The central disaster relief headquarters led by the Health Ministry said 12 of the suspected patients began showing symptoms during the flight, while the other six displayed symptoms after landing at Gimpo International Airport.The suspected patients were immediately separated from the rest of the group.Fourteen of them will receive medical treatment in quarantine at the National Medical Center and four at Chung-Ang University Hospital in Seoul.A total of 369 people were supposed to be airlifted out of Wuhan, but one person with a fever was not allowed to board.Those who returned with no symptoms were taken to two quarantine facilities in the central Chungcheong region.Two hundred are being sequestered for two weeks at the Police Human Resources Development Institute in Asan, and 150 at the Jincheon office of the National Human Resources Development Institute.If any of them start showing signs of illness, such as fever or coughing, they will be transferred to state-designated hospitals.Amid police presence, there were no scuffles involving local residents who decided earlier in the day to end protests against the quarantine facilities being set up in their respective hometowns.The South Korean government is in talks with China to send another chartered plane to Wuhan late Friday to bring back some 350 South Koreans waiting to evacuate the virus-stricken city.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.