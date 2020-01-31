Menu Content

Moon: Setting Up Independent Body to Probe Corruption by Officials 'Very Meaningful'

Write: 2020-01-31 15:34:37Update: 2020-01-31 15:39:17

Moon: Setting Up Independent Body to Probe Corruption by Officials 'Very Meaningful'

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in says the establishment of an independent body to probe corruption by high-ranking government officials is "very meaningful" in light of the prosecutions' past failures to reform itself.

Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae delivered Moon's remarks at a press conference, after she, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun, and Interior Minister Chin Young briefed the president on follow-up measures to the administration's reform drive.

The president stressed the need for prosecutorial reforms to set the country's investigative agencies right. He added that reforming institutions of power requires a democratic dispersion of authority for the people, as well as checks and balances within the agencies.

Moon urged Cabinet members to push ahead with the reform plan ensuring the state maintains its investigative capacity. 

The president also emphasized the need for close communication and cooperation among related ministries and agencies.
