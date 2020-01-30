S. Korea Doesn't Expect Brexit to Directly Impact Trade Relations with Britain

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government doesn't expect Britain's separation from the European Union set for Friday to directly impact Seoul and London's trade relations.The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said on Friday that South Korea and Britain signed a free trade agreement(FTA) last year to be implemented following Britain's transition period until the end of this year.The deal was made as the two sides' economic and trade ties within the South Korea-EU FTA will no longer be valid after the transition period ends.Officials in Seoul said the new bilateral deal focuses on maintaining the benefits enjoyed under the South Korea-EU FTA, with no new tariffs on major products, such as automobiles and auto parts.Seoul also plans to actively inform domestic firms doing business with Britain about the South Korea-EU FTA being valid until December 31, 2020.London is set to depart from the EU at 11 p.m. on Friday or 8 a.m. Saturday, Korea time.