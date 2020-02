Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has reported four more cases of the novel coronavirus raising the total number of infections in the country to eleven.The central disaster relief headquarters led by the Health Ministry said on Friday that the eighth patient is a 62-year-old woman who visited the Chinese city of Wuhan and returned home last Thursday.The emergency headquarters is in the process of confirming information on patients nine through eleven.The seventh and eighth patients returned from China on the same flight.