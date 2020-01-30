Survey: 33% of Internet Users Experience Cyber Bullying

Photo : Getty Images Bank

One out of three South Korean Internet users have experienced cyber bullying either as a perpetrator or victim last year.The Korea Communications Commission on Friday unveiled results of a survey showing that 33-point-five percent of web users experienced cyber bullying in 2019, up from 32-point-eight percent in 2018.The percentage among students dropped to around 27 percent while the numbers among adults increased to nearly 55 percent.By type of abuse, verbal violence topped the list while defamation, stalking, sexual violence, information leaking, ostracism and extortion cases also took place.Many of the students who perpetrated cyber violence said they did so because the other party first provoked them, while among adult perpetrators, differing opinions was the leading reason they targeted others.