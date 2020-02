More people are buying ginseng amid the coronavirus outbreak.According to Geumsan County in South Chungcheong Province, visitor numbers to its ginseng and medicinal herbal market have jumped by more than ten percent since mid-January.The county said people have been calling in from across the nation to ask about prices and place orders.There is no vaccine for the novel coronavirus but Korean consumers appear to be banking on ginseng for now as it's known to boost immunity and suppress viral infections.Some studies in the past have suggested that ginseng may be effective in dealing with the flu.