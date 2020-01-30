Universities Cancel Events Ahead of New Semester as Virus Spreads

Photo : YONHAP News

Universities are on high alert ahead of the new semester as confirmed cases of the coronavirus are on the rise in South Korea.Schools are conducting their own surveys to see whether any new or current students are from Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the outbreak.They are cancelling orientation events and advising Chinese students to consider staying at home for a certain period of time.For instance, Ajou University is interviewing students who visited China during the school break regarding their travel routes and date of return.It has even prepared a separate quarantine space at a dormitory for those who are showing symptoms of the coronavirus to take shelter.An Ajou University official said that group events are unlikely to take place and if the outbreak does not subside, the opening day of the new semester could be pushed back.Kyonggi University, where 500 students are from China, says that none of its freshmen are from Wuhan. But the school is taking precautionary measures, advising Chinese students returning to Korea to confine themselves in their dorms for at least two weeks even if they are not exhibiting symptoms.