Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea will send another evacuation plane to China late Friday to bring home citizens stranded in the city of Wuhan where the coronavirus has started as well as the surrounding areas in Hubei Province.A Foreign Ministry official said on Friday afternoon that Beijing has given the green light for the evacuation and that another plane will leave for China later in the day.The flight is expected to take off from Gimpo International Airport at 8:45 p.m.The same Boeing 747-400 passenger plane which brought back the first group of 368 South Koreans from Wuhan will fly again.The second group of Korean citizens is expected to arrive at Gimpo Airport in the early hours of Saturday.