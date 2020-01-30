Ahn Cheol-soo Reveals Bid to Create New Party Days after Leaving BP

Photo : YONHAP News

Ahn Cheol-soo, former presidential candidate and co-founder of the Bareunmirae Party(BP), is creating another political party.An aide to the CEO-turned-politician on Friday relayed Ahn’s plan to meet with reporters on Sunday to officially announce his bid to push for a new party and discuss political reform.After Ahn’s defection from the BP on Wednesday, many of his loyalists have been quickly moving to join him. On Friday, nearly four-thousand members of the minor opposition camp announced their intention to defect, following some 450 others who left the BP the previous day.It is unclear how Ahn’s pursuit to establish his own party will affect bipartisan dynamics and the general elections on April 15. The main opposition Liberty Korea Party and others have been calling on him to join a prospective conservative alliance, but Ahn has shown no interest. He has instead vowed to fix what he calls “the Moon Jae-in administration’s incorrect policies.”After returning from a 16-month overseas stay earlier this month to resume his political career, the 57-year-old Ahn, who is also a doctor, said he would seek a “pragmatic and middle-of-the-road” approach to politics.