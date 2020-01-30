Support for Ruling Party Falls amid Coronavirus Scare

Photo : YONHAP News

The approval rating for the ruling Democratic Party(DP) has fallen to the lowest since the launch of the Moon Jae-in administration.A public survey by Gallup Korea showed on Friday that 34 percent of the public supported the ruling camp. Although the DP still led all other parties, its approval fell by five percentage points compared to two weeks earlier.Meanwhile, the portion of respondents who did not affiliate themselves with any political party rose by five percentage points from a fortnight earlier to 33 percent, a record high under the Moon administration.The approval rating for the main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) also fell to 21 percent, one percentage point lower from two weeks earlier. The minor opposition Justice Party came in third with six percent, up one percentage point, while the minor opposition Bareunmirae Party and New Conservative Party followed at two percent, each, both down by a single percentage point.The pollster partly attributed the notable drop in support for the DP to the outbreak of a new coronavirus from China, pointing to significant drops in support that were reported for the previous Park Geun-hye administration in 2015 when the country was dealing with an outbreak of the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome(MERS).President Moon Jae-in's approval rating also slipped by four percentage points to 41 percent. Those who held a negative view of the president's performance stood at 50 percent, up by four percentage points from two weeks earlier.The survey was carried out on a thousand adults nationwide between Tuesday and Thursday and had a confidence level of 95 percent with a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points. Gallup Korea skipped its weekly survey last week amid the Lunar New Year holiday.